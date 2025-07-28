First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.6%

FCF opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In related news, Director Todd D. Brice purchased 7,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,945. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 214.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.