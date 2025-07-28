Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 14.550-15.550 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $352.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average is $250.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Melius Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $337.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

