Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.32. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

