BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get BILL alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.26, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.35. BILL has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BILL by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Free Report

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.