Analysts Set Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) PT at $65.68

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIST. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $44.44 on Monday. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.60). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $610.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

