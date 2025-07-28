National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

National Bank Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National Bank has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in National Bank by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

