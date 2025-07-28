Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of MKTAY stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.65. Makita has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Makita had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Makita will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

