KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 700 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after buying an additional 1,868,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,141,000 after buying an additional 511,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,908,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,559,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 69,940 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Insider Activity

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,269.44. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $817,288.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,993. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $114.86 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

