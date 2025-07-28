Generac (GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GNRC opened at $156.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Generac from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Generac

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Generac stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.