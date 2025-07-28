TXNM Energy (TXNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect TXNM Energy to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter. TXNM Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.840 EPS.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TXNM Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TXNM opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXNM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Institutional Trading of TXNM Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TXNM Energy stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.32% of TXNM Energy worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

