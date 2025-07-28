Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $2,304,576.04 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of COF stock opened at $212.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $577,012,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $381,848,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

