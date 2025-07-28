Mister Car Wash (MCW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

MCW stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $645,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $555,634.80. This represents a 53.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,167.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,411.89. This represents a 21.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,106,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 649,448 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mister Car Wash

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.