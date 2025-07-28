Mister Car Wash (MCW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mister Car Wash Stock Performance
MCW stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.
Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,106,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 649,448 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on MCW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mister Car Wash
About Mister Car Wash
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mister Car Wash
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.