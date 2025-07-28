Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 9,444 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.16.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $245.01 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.82 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.36 and a 200 day moving average of $237.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

