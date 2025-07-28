SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,375 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.