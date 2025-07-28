Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $225.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.