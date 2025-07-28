IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Director Richard J. Patricio Sells 15,000 Shares

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.77, for a total transaction of C$146,520.00.

IsoEnergy stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.86. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

