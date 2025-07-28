IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Director Richard J. Patricio Sells 15,000 Shares

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.77, for a total transaction of C$146,520.00.
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
IsoEnergy stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.86. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
