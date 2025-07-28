Insider Buying: Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL) Insider Buys A$32,410.00 in Stock

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bennett acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$32,410.00 ($21,322.37).
Mark Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 8th, Mark Bennett acquired 200,000 shares of Falcon Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($14,736.84).
The stock has a market cap of $23.90 million, a PE ratio of -4,297.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 67.04 and a current ratio of 21.76.
About Falcon Metals
Falcon Metals Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Pyramid Hill Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5000 square kilometers located in the Bendigo region of Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
