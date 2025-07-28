Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 365.80 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.91), with a volume of 74191148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.50 ($4.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 355 ($4.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 366 ($4.92) in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 370.25 ($4.98).

Barclays Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Barclays

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan purchased 44,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £145,272.12 ($195,205.75). Also, insider Anna Cross purchased 27,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £90,947.48 ($122,208.38). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

