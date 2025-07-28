IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,232 ($29.99) and last traded at GBX 2,218 ($29.80), with a volume of 130180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,202 ($29.59).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.92) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

IMI Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,065.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,944.06. The company has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,971 ($26.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,616.66 ($27,703.12). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

