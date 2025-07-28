Monks (LON:MNKS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,358 ($18.25) and last traded at GBX 1,356 ($18.22), with a volume of 92219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,352 ($18.17).

Monks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,271.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,238.25.

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported GBX 1.75 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Monks had a net margin of 96.67% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

About Monks

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.

Further Reading

