Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 908 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 906.02 ($12.17), with a volume of 15736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 899 ($12.08).

Murray Income Trust Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £905.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 866.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 844.35.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

