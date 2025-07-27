Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.
Universal Music Group Stock Down 1.5%
Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
