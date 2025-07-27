Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

FTS opened at $49.10 on Friday. Fortis has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

