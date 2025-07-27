Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,846,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,060,000 after purchasing an additional 488,555 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,330,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,670,000 after purchasing an additional 826,988 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,200,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 571,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,518 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

