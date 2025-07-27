Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.