Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AURA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

In other Aura Biosciences news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,218.30. The trade was a 13.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony S. Gibney bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,414.80. The trade was a 591.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,319,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 781,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 112,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,723,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,360,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 113,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.45. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

