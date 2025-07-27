Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $182.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.88. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

