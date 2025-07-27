Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 33,608 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 147,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $903.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

