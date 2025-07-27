iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,396,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,288.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 133,070 shares during the period. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

