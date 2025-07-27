iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.21 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $139.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

