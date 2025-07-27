Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2,489.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396,193 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,989,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after buying an additional 1,705,537 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 131.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 338.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 541,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 418,273 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 625,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 288,642 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 278,494 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

