Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.34% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

