GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $271.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $272.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

