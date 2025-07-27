Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $293.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

