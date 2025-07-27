Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.60 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 55,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

