i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUXGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 419,025 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 80.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 263,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in i-80 Gold by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAUX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

