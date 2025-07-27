i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAUX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
NYSE IAUX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.