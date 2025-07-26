Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 652,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 556,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

Thor Energy Company Profile

The Company is focused on uranium, energy metals and, recently hydrogen and helium that are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy.

Thor is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the ticker “THR”. Thor is also listed on the OTC Exchange in New York under the ticker “THORF”.

