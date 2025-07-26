Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 652,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 556,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
Thor Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.55.
Thor Energy Company Profile
Thor is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the ticker “THR”. Thor is also listed on the OTC Exchange in New York under the ticker “THORF”.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thor Energy
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.