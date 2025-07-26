Boku (LON:BOKU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 216.55 ($2.91), with a volume of 922498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.80).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 271 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOKU
Boku Stock Performance
Boku Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boku
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.