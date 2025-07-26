Boku (LON:BOKU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 216.55 ($2.91), with a volume of 922498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 271 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Thursday.

Get Boku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOKU

Boku Stock Performance

Boku Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of £838.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.77 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.56.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.