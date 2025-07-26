Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 16,858 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $71.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.07.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

