Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,452,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,182,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,690,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,315,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 471,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after buying an additional 33,842 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AIT opened at $271.85 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.71 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

