J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4%

ADBE opened at $372.87 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.20 and a 200-day moving average of $402.45. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.