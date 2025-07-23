iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,324 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 97,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

