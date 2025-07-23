Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $207,815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $447.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $451.83.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.