Burney Co. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,454,963,000 after acquiring an additional 504,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $866,771 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $299.04 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

