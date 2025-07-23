SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 1,646 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 30,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,820 shares of company stock valued at $14,965,435. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

