J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 516 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.68. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

