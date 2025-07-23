Burney Co. Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $470.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

