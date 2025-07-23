Retirement Income Solutions Inc Invests $237,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $8,158,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.97.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.