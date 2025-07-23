Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. M1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $263.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total value of $611,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,910,942.33. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,036 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.