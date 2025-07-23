Summit Wealth Partners LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

NYSE ORCL opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.97. The stock has a market cap of $669.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

